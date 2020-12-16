Laura Whitmore breaks her silence amid reports she ‘secretly married’ Iain Stirling

The couple reportedly tied the knot in Dublin last month

Laura Whitmore has broken her silence, amid reports she “secretly wed” Iain Stirling in Dublin last month.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun, the Irish presenter and the Scottish comedian tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Hours after the news hit headlines, Laura tweeted: “Little thought of the day… If and when I ever have personal news I want to share, I will be the one to share it.”

The Sun has reported that 25 guests were present on the couple’s big day, including Laura’s half-brother Adam McIvor and Iain’s sister Kirsten Stirling – who were listed as witnesses.

An insider told the newspaper: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple had got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.

Months later, Iain was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger during an appearance on Loose Women.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.

In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

Laura and Iain are now living in London together, with her beloved pooch Mick.

Goss.ie have contacted Iain and Laura’s representatives for comment.