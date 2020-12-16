Laura Whitmore announces she’s expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

The couple reportedly got married in secret last month

Laura Whitmore has announced she’s expecting her first child with Iain Stirling.

The couple, who reportedly tied the knot in secret last month, have been dating since 2016.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Irish presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

The Love Island host captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.

Scottish comedian Iain also shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a hilarious photo of his Xbox and Playstation consoles with a sticky note reading: “I will miss you xxx.”

“Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming in 2021👶🏻 🍼,” he wrote.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.