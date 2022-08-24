Laura Whitmore announces brand new TV gig – after quitting Love Island

Laura Whitmore has announced a brand new TV gig, after quitting her role as the host of Love Island.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to confirm her new factual series with ITV, called ‘Laura Whitmore Investigates’.

The Bray native said of the show: “It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.”

“Getting back to my journalist roots, I hope we can shine a line on some really important topics and issues and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects,” she added.

It comes just two days after Laura’s shock announcement that she will not be returning to host the next series of Love Island.

She wrote on Instagram: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.”

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️” Laura added.

ITV said in a statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Laura also quit her BBC Radio 5 Live presenting gig earlier this year.

The 37-year-old is set to make her West End debut next month in the critically-acclaimed psychological thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.