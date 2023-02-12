Laura Whitmore and Maya Jama slam claims they ‘ignored each other’ at the BRIT Awards

Laura Whitmore and Maya Jama have slammed claims they ignored each other at the BRIT Awards.

The former Love Island host and the show’s new presenter were sat at the same table at the awards ceremony in London on Saturday night.

Following the event, MailOnline reported that the pair “didn’t speak to each other once during the whole ceremony”.

A insider told the outlet: “Maya and Laura were sat on the ITV table together but didn’t speak to each other once during the whole ceremony.”

“At one point they were stood with their backs to each other. Maya was happily speaking to Laura’s husband Iain Stirling but didn’t chat to Laura once.”

“There is definitely some tension between them,” the source claimed.

Both Laura and Maya have since rubbished the report on social media.

Laura, 37, shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram and wrote: “I’m so sick of the media constantly trying to run this narrative with women.”

“Imagine the audacity of also talking to other people at our table,” she continued. “Stop trying to put women against each other and start celebrating women and supporting women!”

“We had a great night @mayajama 😘.”

Maya, 28, then reposted Laura’s IG story, and wrote: “Silly silly silly. I think very highly of @thewhitmore & think she’s an angel. Maybe quote that instead ❤️.”

Maya took over as host of Love Island this year, after Laura stepped down from the role in 2022.

The TV presenter has won praise for her new role, and it’s since been reported ITV are keen to sign her for a multi-year deal.