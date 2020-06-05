Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to host Love Island quiz to raise money for charity

The money raised will go to Black Lives Matter charities

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are hosting a virtual Love Island quiz this weekend, to raise money for charity.

The popular ITV2 show usually kicks off at the start of June, but because of the coronavirus pandemic – this year’s summer series isn’t going ahead.

Although Love Island won’t return to our screens this week, host Laura Whitmore and voiceover artist Iain Stirling have decided to host a Love Island based quiz to mark the occasion.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Laura wrote: “This week Love Island usually starts and for me, as a huge fan of the show, it always felt like Summer had truly begun!”

“The last 6 Fridays we’ve been doing tv quizzes during lock down to keep you entertained. So @iaindoesjokes and I have decided to do a final one off Quiz this Sunday all about Love Island with all money raised going to Black Lives Matter charities.”

“Alongside the brilliant @lukekempner and a host of islanders we’ll reminisce back to some of your favourite islanders and shenanigans. Sunday 7pm (I’ll post channel link on my stories) #loveisland.”

The news comes after Love Island was nominated for a TV BAFTA, and Iain dedicated the nod to the late Caroline Flack.