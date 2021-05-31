Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share more Love Island teasers ahead of summer return

The new season is expected to kick off in June

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have shared more Love Island teasers ahead of its summer return.

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the new season, which is expected to kick off at the end of June, host Laura shared a teaser clip captioned: “You ready? ❤️”

In the clip, the presenter strolls down the road in a red jumpsuit and sunglasses, which has sent fans of the show into a frenzy.

One fan wrote: “IM SO EXCITED!!!” while another commented: “Yes. Yes. And yes.”

Laura’s husband Iain, who does the voice-over on the show, also shared a teaser to his Instagram feed.

The Scottish comedian captioned the post: “This is not a drill #loveisland”.

The show is set to be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca.

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

