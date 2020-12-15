Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling ‘secretly wed’ in intimate Dublin ceremony

The couple have been dating since 2016

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling “secretly wed” in an intimate ceremony in Dublin last month.

According to a marriage certification obtained by The Sun, the Irish presenter and her comedian beau tied the knot in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Laura’s half-brother Adam McIvor and Iain’s sister Kirsten Stirling were listed as witnesses, with the publication reporting 25 guests were present on the couple’s special day.

“Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible,” an insider revealed.

“Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day,” the source added.

Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.

Just one week after the couple tied the knot, Iain was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger during an appearance on Loose Women.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.

In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

Laura and Iain are now living in London together, with her beloved pooch Mick.

Goss.ie have contacted Iain and Laura’s representatives for comment.