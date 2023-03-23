Laura Anderson’s ex Gary Lucy announces the gender of their unborn baby

Laura Anderson’s ex Gary Lucy has announced the gender of their unborn baby.

The Love Island star and her former beau are expecting their first child together.

The Hollyoaks actor then confirmed he and Laura had split, citing the reason as she wanted him to move to Scotland but he wanted to remain in Essex; however, she has since disputed this.

Since their baby announcement, Laura has remained tight-lipped about the gender of their child.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2023 Gossies earlier this month, the mum-to-be shared that she knew the gender, but that she would reveal it at a later date.

On Thursday, Gary announced they were having a baby girl, as he shared an Instagram post which read: “For everyone that’s been asking… let’s hope she inherits her mummy’s looks.”

He wrote: “Thanks for all the lovely messages from everyone… so excited to meet my little baby bear soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lucy (@gary.lucy)

Laura, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, has yet to respond to Gary’s announcement.

One follower previously asked the Scottish beauty: “Are you on good terms with Gary?,” to which the Love Island star not so subtly replied: “Definitely not!”

Another questioned: “Is there any chance that you and Gary can get back together?,” to which Laura quickly responded: “No.”

Offering the reality star some support, one fan wrote: “It’s terrible that the media think it’s okay to share such personal info, I hope you’re okay.”

Shading her ex, Laura replied: “Um, it was because Gary did interviews…”

Another Instagram user posed the question: “Why did you and Gary breakup? I loved you both together.”

The Love Island star said: “I really don’t want to get into this. There are loads of reasons. The truth always comes out in the end, whatever, but I definitely did NOT tell Gary to move to Scotland.”

Another fan asked: “Will u and Gary ever get back together? Yous were so cute together and loved following both ur journeys.”

Laura responded: “There are a lot of questions like this… I totally get the investment and the fact that people have watched us get together on a TV show, but that is edited, there is music on there, there were things left out.”

“Even just on Instagram, more recent things that have been posted, it’s just not like that.”

“Again, I do appreciate the love from afar and the support, but you know it’s just a shame.”

“Things are not always what they seem.”