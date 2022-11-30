Laura Anderson tearfully opens up about her split from Dane Bowers: ‘I thought he was The One’

Laura Anderson has tearfully opened up about her split from Dane Bowers.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, announced her breakup from the singer in August.

The Scottish beauty has since signed up for Celebs Go Dating, where she spoke about their painful split.

During the latest episode, Laura told hosts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson: “I’m quite fresh out of a relationship, to be honest, which I thought was my life partner.”

“We were planning a lot together and it didn’t work out. I’m not really sure where I’m going wrong.”

The 33-year-old then tearfully told the cameras: “I think my most recent break-up was the biggest in my life because it was so serious.”

“I thought that he was ‘the one’. We were trying for a baby. It’s just like a massive thing.”

Despite the heartbreak, Laura insisted she was “ready to move forward” with her life and find love again.

Laura was living in Dubai with Dane when she announced their split in August.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Just to let all of my beautiful supporters on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.”

“I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”

The former air hostess started dating Dane in 2017, after they met at a pool party in Dubai.

However, Laura ended their romance after just six months when she found out Dane was seeing someone else, and she went on Love Island shortly afterwards.

Laura then reunited with Dane in 2020 after she forgave him for allegedly “cheating”.

Speaking to The Sun in December last year, the 33-year-old said: “I never thought I’d be able to trust Dane again, but I trust him more than anyone I’ve ever been with – even people who haven’t cheated.”

“I don’t listen to outsiders when they say: ‘People never change.’ I’m not one to be told. I went with my gut and it’s worked out so far.”

Following her split from Dane, Laura has confirmed her romance with Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy, who she met while filming Celebs Go Dating.

The Love Island star said they both had eyes for each other after multiple failed dates on the show.

The Scottish beauty told The UK Sun: “I get on really well with Gary, it’s blossoming. It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time. We started off as friends but let see what happens.”

“There were loads of dates on the show and sometimes when your dates don’t go that well you just see who else is around,” Laura continued.

“Things are going really well for us, I wouldn’t change anything. We are going with the flow and seeing where things go.”

Speaking about breaking the Celebs Go Dating rule, which cites that two celebrities are not allowed to date each other, Laura joked: “Well, I didn’t ask anyone out, so I haven’t done anything.”

Hollyoaks star Gary, 40, split from his wife Natasha Gray back in 2018, shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The former couple got married in November 2014, after 11 years of dating.

They share four children – India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.