Laura Anderson shows off her growing baby bump on the Gossies 2023 red carpet

Laura Anderson showed off her growing baby bump, as she attended The Gossies 2023 in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Saturday night.

The Love Island star, who is expecting her first child with her ex Gary Lucy, stepped out in style on the red carpet ahead of the awards show.

The mum-to-be, who announced her pregnancy last month, wowed in a sky blue dress for the Circus-themed event.

Other Love Island stars in attendance included 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Irish contestants Dami Hope and Matthew MacNabb, and 2021 finalist Faye Winter.

