Laura Anderson responds to backlash after ‘complaining’ about UK Covid restrictions while in Dubai

Laura Anderson has responded to backlash after “complaining” about Covid restrictions while in Dubai.

The Love Island star was branded “selfish” and “distasteful” after her latest Instagram post, which saw her posing in a bikini while in the United Arab Emirates city.

Alongside the snap, the Scottish native spoke about the gym closures in the UK, as the country entered a national lockdown, meaning people must stay at home with limited exceptions for the foreseeable.

Laura was heavily criticised in the comment section, with many pointing out she had travelled abroad despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

One follower wrote: “You’re moaning that you miss the gym while you’re sat in a bikini in Dubai with no idea what the current lockdown is like in the UK. So distasteful.”

A second user commented: “Why are you complaining when you are somewhere where you can go to the gym?”

Another penned: “You’re very lucky that’s all you’re worried about I haven’t see my kids or grandkids in weeks. People losing their loved ones. Be grateful for what you have and think of others at this hard time.”

Laura took to her Instagram Stories following the backlash, writing: “Does anyone else just feel like they can’t do right from wrong sometimes?

“And that you’re constantly being judged. It doesn’t matter if you have a heart of gold, try to work your arse off but still feel like you’re getting it wrong.

“Sorry to be negative. My anxiety is through the roof today,” she added.

The reality star went on to thank her supporters, saying their kind messages “really help her deal with days like this.”

Laura is the latest Love Islander to be slammed for travelling abroad amid the pandemic.

Amber Gill also flew to Dubai last month as the UK tightened their restrictions, while Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury visited both Dubai and the Maldives.