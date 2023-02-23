Laura Anderson releases statement about her split from Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has released a statement about her split from Gary Lucy.

The Love Island star started dating the Hollyoaks actor last year, after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating.

Last week, the pair announced they are expecting their first child together, but Gary later confirmed that they are no longer together.

In a statement released via Instagram, Laura penned: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.”

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice.”

“Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.”

“Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However, since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland.”

“My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment,” Laura continued to write.

“I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.”

“I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all.”

“Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy & Bump.”

When Laura first shared her pregnancy announcement, she wrote: “Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

However, the Love Island star has since amended the post to read: “Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

The 33-year-old has also turned the comments off on her posts.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Gary claimed that he and Laura called it quits just two weeks prior to their pregnancy announcement, after he refused to move to Scotland with her because he has four children in Essex.

The 41-year-old said: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

“I know Laura was over the moon [about the pregnancy]. However, things aren’t as I’d have loved them to be. I’m a romantic, so I want things to be perfect. I’ll always want that fairytale, but as you get older, you have to realise it doesn’t always work out.”

“I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her,” he added. “It’s been really hard and I’m devastated it’s over romantically. I think the world of her.”

Laura’s romance with Gary came after she split from her on-off boyfriend Dane Bowers for good last August.