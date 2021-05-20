The couple split in 2018 before Laura went into the Love Island villa

Laura Anderson moves in with Dane Bowers after ‘rekindling their romance’

Laura Anderson has moved in with Dane Bowers, amid reports they’ve rekindled their romance.

The Scottish native recently moved back to Dubai, where she has been enjoying date nights with her former beau – who she split from in 2018.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new home, which she moved into with Dane and her Pomeranian Buddy.

Dane also shared snaps on his Stories, writing: “Gotta love moving day!! Not!!! My 12th move in 4 years.”

Sharing an update this morning, Laura posted a video of their new back garden, as Dane tried to get her pooch Buddy to get into his new paddling pool.

A source told the MailOnline last month: “Dane and Laura have been spending all their time together in Dubai – being in each other’s company again has reminded them how good things were before.”

The insider added that Laura was “devastated” when she and Dane broke-up, but said that she is now “willing to give him another chance”.

“Dane’s a little bit older now too, and having Laura back in Dubai with him has been a very welcomed surprise,” the source said.