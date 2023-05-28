Laura Anderson makes shocking claim about ex Gary Lucy ahead of the birth of their child

Laura Anderson has made a shocking claim about her ex Gary Lucy, ahead of the birth of their first child.

The Love Island star and the Hollyoaks actor called it quits earlier this year, shortly after announcing their pregnancy.

Ahead of their baby’s arrival, Laura revealed that while Gary is “welcome” in the delivery room, he is “in two minds” about it.

She told OK! Magazine: “He’s currently in two minds so I’ve asked my mum as well, as you are allowed two birthing partners.”

Speaking about her relationship with Gary, the mum-to-be said: “We have had times of it being civil and then it’s not…”

“There are a lot of emotions going around for everyone, so it’s difficult. Being able to be civil from now until the birth and then after is the goal.”

It comes after Laura was reportedly left “really upset” when Gary announced the gender of their baby.

Since their baby announcement, Laura has remained tight-lipped about the gender of their child.

But in March, Gary announced they were having a baby girl, as he shared an Instagram post which read: “For everyone that’s been asking… let’s hope she inherits her mummy’s looks.” “Thanks for all the lovely messages from everyone… so excited to meet my little baby bear soon!” he added.

A source close to Laura later told Goss.ie that Gary allegedly announced the news without telling her first.

“Gary announced the gender news without getting her consent,” the insider told us. “She’s really upset by this.”

“This has been such a stressful time for Laura and this was the last thing she needed.”

Goss.ie contacted Gary’s reps for a comment.

Laura and Gary met on Celebs Go Dating last year.