Laura Anderson hits back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping her latest snap

Laura Anderson hits back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping her...

Laura Anderson has hit back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping her latest snap.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself posing in a floral dress, along with the caption: “Even a Rose has thorns 🥀”.

Many followers took to the comment section of the post to accuse the reality star of photoshopping the picture, with one writing: “Now if that’s not photoshopped idk what is”.

Another wrote: “Actually one of the worst photoshops I’ve ever seen… Everyone’s going on about her hand but check out the water behind her waist 👀”.

Responding to the messages, Laura wrote: “😂😂 it’s not but thanks I must be perfect if it looks photoshopped 😂 get over yourselves.”

In another comment she wrote: “at the end of the day this photo has not been photoshopped so give me piece (sic)”.

Last month, Laura responded to the claims that she looked “unrecognisable” – after receiving comments about her “changing face” when Jack Fincham posted a photo with her and Dr Alex George online.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Laura said: “Yesterday I had such a good day filming with Jack and Alex, and then Jack put up a picture of the three of us, which obviously is like, cute, but I got so much abuse.” “Like, ‘Laura doesn’t look like Laura any more.’ It’s really nice to read all those comments and I just think people need to get over the fact that a picture is just a picture.” View this post on Instagram Loved filming with my favourites today ❤️ A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:15am PDT