Laura Anderson hits back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping her latest snap

Laura Anderson has hit back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping her latest snap.
The Love Island star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself posing in a floral dress, along with the caption: “Even a Rose has thorns 🥀”.
Many followers took to the comment section of the post to accuse the reality star of photoshopping the picture, with one writing: “Now if that’s not photoshopped idk what is”.
Another wrote: “Actually one of the worst photoshops I’ve ever seen… Everyone’s going on about her hand but check out the water behind her waist 👀”.
Responding to the messages, Laura wrote: “😂😂 it’s not but thanks I must be perfect if it looks photoshopped 😂 get over yourselves.”
In another comment she wrote: “at the end of the day this photo has not been photoshopped so give me piece (sic)”.
Speaking on her Instagram Story, Laura said: “Yesterday I had such a good day filming with Jack and Alex, and then Jack put up a picture of the three of us, which obviously is like, cute, but I got so much abuse.”
“Like, ‘Laura doesn’t look like Laura any more.’ It’s really nice to read all those comments and I just think people need to get over the fact that a picture is just a picture.”
“I wanted to come on here with no makeup on and I think I look fine, so thanks for the abuse. Anyway, positive love.”
After Jack posted the photo of him, Laura, and Alex – fans questioned her “different” appearance in the comment section.
One Instagram user wrote: “OMG is that Laura !!!!!! I did not realise that was Laura!!!!!”
Another commented: “I don’t even recognise Laura since her surgery. Shame she was so pretty and didn’t need to change her appearance at all.”
