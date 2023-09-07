Laura Anderson announces the birth of her first child with Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has announced the birth of her first child with Gary Lucy.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby girl named Bonnie on September 2nd, but didn’t share the news until today.

Sharing photos and videos of Bonnie’s birth, Laura wrote: “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson. I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.”

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together🌹 I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home 😇.”

Laura concluded her post by writing: “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me 👶🏼🤩☺️.”

Laura and Gary split earlier this year, shortly before announcing they were expecting a baby.

However, the former couple recently sparked rumours they were back together.

Last month, the parents-to-be reunited for a weekend away at the lavish Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland for a babymoon.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “He flew up to Scotland to see Laura and they were spotted together at Glasgow airport.

“Then the next week, they went to Gleneagles, the luxury hotel, together.”

The reality star previously said there was no chance of them getting back together, but it appears she may have changed her tune.

Back in March, the 34-year-old was left “really upset” when Gary announced the gender of their baby on social media.

At the time, a source close to Laura told Goss.ie that Gary allegedly announced the news without telling her first.

“Gary announced the gender news without getting her consent,” the insider told us. “She’s really upset by this.”

“This has been such a stressful time for Laura and this was the last thing she needed.”

The former flight attendant revealed she was expecting her first child with Gary back in February.

Laura and Gary later revealed they had parted ways before announcing the pregnancy.

In a statement released via Instagram at the time, Laura penned: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.”

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice.”

“Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.”

“Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However, since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland.”

“My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment. I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.”

“I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy & Bump.”

When Laura first shared her pregnancy announcement, she wrote: “Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

However, the Love Island star later amended the post to read: “Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

The 34-year-old also turned the comments off on her posts.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Gary claimed that he and Laura called it quits just two weeks prior to their pregnancy announcement, after he refused to move to Scotland with her because he has four children in Essex.

The 41-year-old said: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

“I know Laura was over the moon [about the pregnancy]. However, things aren’t as I’d have loved them to be. I’m a romantic, so I want things to be perfect. I’ll always want that fairytale, but as you get older, you have to realise it doesn’t always work out.”

“I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her,” he added. “It’s been really hard and I’m devastated it’s over romantically. I think the world of her.”