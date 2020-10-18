Laura Anderson and Jack Fincham ‘growing close romantically’ after recently becoming single

The Love Island stars recently made a pact to get married if they were still single at 40

Laura Anderson and Jack Fincham are reportedly growing close romantically after they both recently became single.

Jack recently split from his girlfriend Connie O’Hara, while Laura confirmed her split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier last month.

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next, which aired on Wednesday night, the reality stars made a pact to get married, if they’re both still single at the age of 40.

A source has now told The Sun that the Love Island stars have been “flirting” and “growing more romantic” with each other, and have even shared a kiss.

The insider said: “They have always been close, but lately they’ve grown more romantic with each other. Laura is based up in Scotland but sees Jack when she’s in London.”

“They really like each other and have even locked lips.”

Laura and Jack met with Dr Alex George on the Love Island special reunion this week, who questioned whether romance could ever blossom between the close friends.

Jack responded: “You see me and Laura right? We are such good friends. Honestly I love her to death right I talk to her at least a couple of times a week.”

“So I will tell you what I will do Laura. Let’s make a pact. If we are both not married by the time we are 40 we will get married.”

Alex then asked if they’re going to “stay single” now they have the pact in place.

Laura laughed: “I probably will you know!”

Jack then joked, “She asked me out on a date once,” and Laura replied: “That is totally not true!”