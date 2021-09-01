Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers ‘taking time apart after big row’

It comes after the couple revealed they were trying for a baby

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers are reportedly taking time apart, after a big row.

The couple rekindled their romance and moved in together earlier this year, three years after they broke up.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star and her beau are still together, but are “enjoying their own space” after a fall-out last month.

A source told the publication: “Dane and Laura had a big row last month. Things had been going well but now it seems like they have hit a bump in the road.”

“Officially they are still together but they have decided to spend some time apart.”

Goss.ie have contacted Laura’s rep for comment.

Back in June, Laura revealed she and Dane were trying for a baby.

The Scottish native took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she was asked by a fan if and when she wanted to have children.

The 32-year-old replied: “Yeah, we’re trying now. God it’s hard work!”

The couple moved in together when Laura moved back to Dubai earlier this year.

Speaking to new! magazine in their first interview as a couple, Dane said: “We’re talking about marriage and babies and we’d like to do that soon. This is it. This is proper. This is The One.”

“We’re practicing with the baby bit now,” he joked, adding he hoped to have a baby with Laura in the next couple of years.