Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers admit they want to get married and have babies ‘soon’

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers admit they want to get married and...

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers have admitted they want to get married and have babies “soon”, after rekindling their romance.

The couple split in 2018 before Laura went onto Love Island, but recently got back together after Laura moved back to Dubai.

The reality star and the former Another Level singer recently moved in together, and are now ready to take their romance to the next step.

In their first interview as a couple, Dane told OK! Magazine: “We’re talking about marriage and babies and we’d like to do that soon. This is it. This is proper. This is The One.”

“We’re practising with the baby bit now,” he joked, adding he hoped to have a baby with Laura in the next couple of years.

Laura laughed: “We are practising! I think we’ll probably have a baby first, now it’s not illegal to do that here [have children before marriage in Dubai]… Dane wants a girl and a boy.”

“There have been a lot of conversations. But marriage and having a big wedding isn’t for right now,” she added.

Speaking about how they got back together, Laura explained: “We’ve kept in contact on and off since I left [Dubai in 2018] and I’ve been in other relationships, but I came out here at Christmas time to see my family and then we both found out we were going to be going on Ex On The Beach.”

“That brought us back together initially. I was like, ‘I’m going to have to meet up with him just to clear the air a little bit.'”

Ad

“We met up and that’s how it started. But then I had to leave and we kept in contact and it just kind of blossomed.”

“We decided to be together and we said, ‘We can’t do the show now, because it’s more important to move forward with our lives and have a normal relationship.'”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.