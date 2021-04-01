Laura Anderson admits she became ‘obsessed’ with editing her photos – as she warns of ‘damaging’ effects

The Love Island star urged her followers to take social media "with a pinch of salt"

Laura Anderson has admitted she became “obsessed” with editing her photos, as she warned her followers about the “damaging” effects.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories after discovering an account that was editing and posting photos of different celebrities, including Britney Spears.

The Scottish native said: “So I’ve seen people talking about FaceApp, I didn’t know that not everyone knew about it. But basically I was just wondering what you thought.”

“I got introduced to it a bit late but then I feel you get a bit obsessed with it. Now I purposely make sure I don’t use it because looking back when I look at some of my pictures, I think ‘what was I thinking?'”

“It looks so obvious to me now that it’s been used and it looks so not real.”

“I don’t know why people are doing it to old celeb photos though. To me it looks so obvious but I don’t know if you can tell. It’s actually worse if you can’t tell, it’s more damaging.”

“I use it for my hair, not going to lie. Just being honest, if my hair is looking a bit flat I make it look more curly,” she confessed.

“I wouldn’t advise you to use it because it’s mental, mental what you can do. And as soon as you realise when you look at peoples pictures, you can tell straight away. It looks like their head is not attached to their neck.”

The reality star then shared a snap of the first photo she edited, writing: “The worrying thing is that I thought I looked normal.”

Laura shared a series of side-by-side photographs and asked her followers to guess which one had been edited.

After many guessed incorrectly, she said: “I thought it was obvious. How mad. I guess teach our kids and ourselves not to trust social media especially if you don’t know the person.”

“We all have good and bad days and have the right to choice but it’s always good to take what we see online with a pinch of salt because let’s remember it’s not real life.”

“Never let anyone else’s pictures get you down. You are the bomb!!!” she added.