Laura Anderson addresses rumours she’s rekindled her relationship with Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has addressed rumours that she and Gary Lucy have rekindled their relationship, after fans speculated the couple had gotten back together.

The pair split shortly after Laura announced she was pregnant, and they welcomed their daughter Bonnie in September.

Since becoming parents, the former couple have shared cosy snaps of them as a family on social media, leading fans to believe their romance is back on.

But in a new interview with Closer, Laura explained that they’re not back together, and are simply on “good terms.

She said: “It’s early days but I’m trying to focus on her, rather than myself.”

“I think putting your personal feelings aside and speaking to the person as a friend rather than your ex helps.

“It’s going to be a journey as she’s only a baby and this is all new to me, but I try to include Gary as much as I can. She has two parents and I want her to know that I always put her first.”

Laura and Gary live a 9-hour drive away from each other, as she has a home in Scotland and Gary lives in Essex.

She said: “I think Bonnie will end up having two or three Christmas Days this year and I’ll be doing a lot of driving so there won’t be much champagne for me.”

Laura’s latest comments come just two weeks after the exes appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram.

The mother of one first sent followers spiralling on December 18th when she posted a picture of the couple visiting Santa with Bonnie.

Laura got candid in her post about the “pressure” she feels to make Bonnie’s first Christmas magical.

She wrote: “All about B 🫶🏼 First Christmas I feel a bit of pressure, it won’t be perfect Angel but every year I promise to make it even more magical 🎄🩵”

The reality star and Hollyoaks actor met on Celebs Go Dating last year, and confirmed their romance in November 2022.

Months later, the former flight attendant revealed she was expecting her first child with Gary in February 2023.

Laura and Gary later revealed they had parted ways before announcing the pregnancy.

In a statement released via Instagram at the time, Laura penned: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.”

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice.”

“Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.”

“Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However, since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland.”

“My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment. I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.”

“I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy & Bump.”

When Laura first shared her pregnancy announcement, she wrote: “Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

However, the Love Island star later amended the post to read: “Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23 🤰🏼.”

The 34-year-old also turned the comments off on her posts.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Gary claimed that he and Laura called it quits just two weeks prior to their pregnancy announcement, after he refused to move to Scotland with her because he has four children in Essex.

The 41-year-old said: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

“I know Laura was over the moon [about the pregnancy]. However, things aren’t as I’d have loved them to be. I’m a romantic, so I want things to be perfect. I’ll always want that fairytale, but as you get older, you have to realise it doesn’t always work out.”

“I’m really gutted. I haven’t stopped loving her and I won’t stop loving her,” he added. “It’s been really hard and I’m devastated it’s over romantically. I think the world of her.”