Late Late Toy Show viewers ‘in bits’ watching Finn Ryan celebrate being cancer free

Viewers were in bits watching Finn Ryan celebrate being cancer free on The Late Late Toy Show tonight.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-year-old didn’t have a crowd to celebrate the end of his treatment in hospital last year.

So tonight, Ryan Tubridy invited him to ring the bell to celebrate being cancer free in front of millions of viewers.

The moment Finn Ryan got to ring the cancer bell for everyone in the world 🥺#LateLateToyShow | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Ww6X0B7DUx — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 26, 2021

Finn, who is a huge Lego fan, was also surprised with a trip to Legoland for him and his entire family.

It’s safe to say viewers were in floods of tears watching Finn ring the bell, and took to Twitter to gush over the inspiring eight-year-old.

First tears of the #LateLateToyShow have officially been shed! Such a lovely young man Finn is #ringthebell for all children who have battled or continue to battle cancer. #BellOfHope — The Parent Path (@PathParent) November 26, 2021

BRB, just on my way to the RTE Studios in Dublin to adopt Finn whether his parents like it or not #LateLateToyShow — Ciara King (@iamCiaraKing) November 26, 2021

See I’m crying now 🥲 Adore young Finn 🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔 We clapped you Finn when ringing the bell 🛎 #LateLateToyShow — Dorothy Molloy (@1dor) November 26, 2021

Me der now sobbing my heart out to Finn and the dodgy bell #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/UzaI0SQfSH — Michelle Malone (@Shell_Malone123) November 26, 2021

As Finn, rings the bell to be cancer free….. May all families, who accompany loved ones, with this reality, please God, Ring the same hopeful tune ….#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/YBsOG8pr0w — fr Paddy (@frpaddybyrne) November 26, 2021