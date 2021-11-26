Ad
Late Late Toy Show viewers ‘in bits’ watching Finn Ryan celebrate being cancer free

Viewers were in bits watching Finn Ryan celebrate being cancer free on The Late Late Toy Show tonight.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-year-old didn’t have a crowd to celebrate the end of his treatment in hospital last year.

So tonight, Ryan Tubridy invited him to ring the bell to celebrate being cancer free in front of millions of viewers.

Finn, who is a huge Lego fan, was also surprised with a trip to Legoland for him and his entire family.

It’s safe to say viewers were in floods of tears watching Finn ring the bell, and took to Twitter to gush over the inspiring eight-year-old.

