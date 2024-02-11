Late Late Toy Show star wins praise for performance of Ireland’s Call

Stevie Mulrooney, who previously appeared on The Late Late Toy Show has won praise for his performance of Ireland’s Call during Sunday’s Six Nations game.

The eight-year-old who hails from Co. Kilkenny came to national prominence when he sang the song on The Late Late Toy Show back in November.

Stevie sand in front of the 52,700 capacity crowd ahead of Ireland’s match against Italy in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster had been invited to sing by Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier and performed after Jennifer Dalton had sung the Italian anthem and Amhran na bhFiann.

Fans took to social media to praise Stevie’s incredible performance.

Well done Stevie 💪🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/qUgTIqupzP — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 11, 2024

Well I’ve just caught up. Man of the Match #IREvITA

8 year old Stevie Mulrooney singing

Ireland’s Call…which makes me cry every time. He’s sensational btw 🌟 Ireland & Northern Ireland in one team….

and what a team @IrishRugby 👏🏼👏🏼💚 https://t.co/paAGaFanLA — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 11, 2024

Absolutely brilliant! 👏 Stevie Mulrooney, the star of the Toy Show, sings Ireland’s Call in front of a sold out Aviva Stadium. Fantastic. 💚#IREvITA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/y8ftVi7MzJ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 11, 2024

Absolutely Brilliant 👏👏 Stevie Mulrooney has to be a definite starter for @IRFURugby against the @WelshRugbyUnion on the 24th #comeonireland ☘️🏉 https://t.co/ljjmpz7wHE — Brendan (@BrendanB27) February 11, 2024

Sorry Stevie, but you’re going to have to sing Ireland’s Call at every game. Those are the rules from now on. pic.twitter.com/BkbiBgRpsb — Andrew Ryan (@Andrew_Ryan19) February 11, 2024