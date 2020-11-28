Late Late Toy Show appeal raises MILLIONS for charities across Ireland

A charity appeal launched during The Late Late Toy Show on Friday night raised over €5.2million in just two hours.

The dedicated fund will be used to support children’s charities and causes around the country, and the money will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland in 2021.

Speaking on the Toy Show on Friday night, host Ryan Tubridy appeared emotional as he thanked the Irish public for their generosity.

50% of the money raised, which has likely increased since last night’s show, will be shared among three children’s charities: Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The remaining 50% will be distributed as grants by Community Foundation for Ireland to charities supporting children across Ireland.

If you didn’t get the chance to donate on Friday night, you can still do so as the fund is open to donations online at www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal for the next two weeks.