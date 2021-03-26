Home Top Story Late Late Show viewers praise Jedward after twins shave their famous quiffs...

Late Late Show viewers praise Jedward after twins shave their famous quiffs for charity

The pop twins helped raise money for the Irish Cancer Society

Viewers have praised pop twins Jedward after they shaved their famous quiffs for charity on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The programme helped raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society, after the charity’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is particularly close to their hearts, as their beloved mother Susanna passed away back in 2019 following a battle with cancer.

Money raised for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day will fund the charity’s night nursing services, their support line, free counselling services for cancer patients and their families, as well as the 13 Daffodil Centres located at major hospitals across the country.

