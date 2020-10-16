Late Late Show viewers joke Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon are the ‘same person’

The Room To Improve star appeared on the show on Friday night

Dermot Bannon appeared on The Late Late Show tonight, and viewers couldn’t get over how much he looks like Ryan Tubridy.

The celebrity architect was interviewed by the show’s host about life during the coronavirus pandemic, and viewers joked it was like watching The Parent Trap.

One person tweeted: “Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon are like the same person. It’s like Tubridy interviewing Tubridy.”

Another wrote: “Can anyone tell Tubridy and Dermot Bannon apart? Cos I can’t.”

