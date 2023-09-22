Ad
Late Late Show viewers are all saying the same thing about the show’s new format

Late Late Show viewers are all saying the same thing about the show’s new format.

Patrick Kielty took over as host of RTÉ’s flagship programme from Ryan Tubridy earlier this month for its 61st season.

Prior to the return of the Late Late Show, RTÉ had revealed a number of changes to the long-standing chat show’s format  – including a new blue and white logo.

Picture: Andres Poveda

The Late Late Show’s running time had also been shortened to “approximately 90 minutes”.

This means Patrick is on-air for about half an hour less than his predecessor Ryan.

The comedian is also set to host only 30 episodes this season, in comparison to the 35 to 27 live shows in previous seasons.

In addition to this, Patrick is interacting with the audience more than his predecessors.

Host Patrick Kielty pictured on the 61st series return of The Late Late Show, 15th September 2023. Picture Andres Poveda

Over the past two Fridays, viewers have seen yet another change to the Late Late Show’s format.

Multiple guests are now being interviewed at the same time, which viewers say is similar to the format of The Graham Norton Show.

One Twitter user wrote: “Congrats @PatricKielty on his first #LateLateShow. Love the USA style opening monologue, please keep it in. Love having multiple guests at once, Graham Norton style. If it works keep it. The opening was brave, true & had guts.”

Another said: “The new format of the #LateLateShow really works, letting the guests chat just gives it a more comfy feeling.”

