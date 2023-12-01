Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty pays tribute to the late Shane MacGowan

The Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30 at the age of 65, just days after he was discharged from St Vincent’s Hospital.

On Friday night’s episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme, Patrick said: “From all of us here on The Late Late Show… we were mesmerised by his talent, and through his music, thought we knew him too, we’d like to send our love and our strength to Shane’s wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his dad Maurice, who have lost so much more than the rest of us tonight.”

“On behalf of everyone who like me, grew up on his music, and behalf of a generation of Irish people at home and abroad, we were gifted the soundtrack to our lives, which allowed us to feel part of something so much bigger.”

“We’d like to say thank you Shane, Rest in Peace.”

Shane had recently been hospitalised for a number of months, after contracting an infection back in June.

The late 65-year-old had been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital, but was released just last week.

According to The New York Times, the singer’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has said he died from pneumonia after battling a brain swelling condition.

Shane had been in a wheelchair for years and required a full-time carer, after breaking his pelvis in 2016 before breaking his knee and tearing his ligaments in 2020.

He was being treated for viral encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes swollen, since December 2022. The Pogues frontman then contracted shingles while in hospital, where he remained for just over a week before returning home.