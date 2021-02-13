Larsa Pippen ‘offered a role’ on new Real Housewives series

Larsa Pippen could be set to appear on the new version of The Real Housewives Of Miami.

According to ET Online, the 46-year-old has been “offered a role” on the reboot, and “is considering it.”

Larsa was an original cast member on the Bravo show, but only appeared in the first season.

The series ran for three seasons from February 2011 to November 2013.

Earlier this month, insiders told ET that the show “is coming back and Bravo is already in the full swing of interviewing potential cast mates to hire.”

Back in November, Bravo boss Andy Cohen also said he was interested in bringing the series back.

Larsa is best known for being the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and a former friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The reality star fell out with the famous family last year, and Larsa has since blamed their rift on Kanye West.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November, the 46-year-old said she couldn’t pinpoint an incident that caused their fall out, but suggested Kanye had something to do with it.