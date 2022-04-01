LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap

Oscars show-runner Will Packer has revealed the LAPD were “prepared” to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock during the awards ceremony.

On Sunday night, Will stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre in LA and slapped the comedian across the face, after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

Jada has spoken about her struggles with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

When Will returned to his seat, he shouted at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

The Men In Black star has since apologised for his actions, and The Academy have launched a formal review of the incident.

As we previously reported, Chris declined to file a police complaint against Will after the Oscars, but show-runner Will Packer has revealed the LAPD were prepared to arrest him.

During an interview with ABC, he said: “They were saying this is battery, that was the word they used at that moment…”

“They said ‘we will go get him, we are prepared to go get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him’, they were laying out the options.”

“As they were talking Chris was being very dismissive of those options, he was like ‘no I’m fine’… and even to the point I said ‘Rock, let them finish’.

“The other LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said ‘would you like us to take any action’ and he said ‘no’.”

Earlier this week, The Academy claimed Will was asked to leave the Oscars after the incident, but he “refused”.

In a statement, they said: “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The Academy also said that the Board of Governors started disciplinary proceedings to decide what Will’s consequences should be.

According to the statement, the Men In Black star violated “the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

They continued: “Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.”

“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” The Academy said.

“Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Will publicly apologised to Chris for slapping him, writing: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”

