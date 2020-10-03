Lana Del Rey sparks major backlash after wearing mesh face mask to a public event

Lana Del Rey has sparked major backlash after wearing a mesh face mask at a meet and greet.

The singer organised a surprise booking signing in LA on Friday, after recently releasing her new book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Sharing a livestream from the event on Instagram, the 35-year-old wore a sparkly face covering made from mesh – a loosely woven or knitted fabric that has many closely spaced holes in it.

Following the event, people took to Twitter to criticise the star for her choice of face mask – with many saying that the covering was “non-protective” and “irresponsible”.

Los Angeles has seen 273K confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,626 deaths related to the virus.

One user wrote: “So sick of Lana being as talented as she is and so obviously ignorant in so many ways. If you want your mask to be a fashion statement, @LanaDelRey, look at Gaga.”

Another tweeted: “I get that #LanaDelRey is a diva and all, but we’re in the middle of a #pandemic crisis here. And the last thing you want to wear is some shiny ass mesh non-protective mask. WTF Lana? Plus #California got the most cases of #COVID19 not a smart move with the mask hun. #WearAMask.”

someone tell me the net mask that lana del rey is wearing in her last instagram posts is a joke I’m not getting — Cat⁷ 🐱🖤🎃 (@cat_thecatlady) October 3, 2020

I get that #LanaDelRey is a diva and all, but we're in the middle of a #pandemic crisis here. And the last thing you want to wear is some shiny ass mesh non-protective mask. WTF Lana? Plus #California got the most cases of #COVID19 not a smart move with the mask hun. #WearAMask — ♡MandyDiallo85♡ (@damanda835) October 3, 2020

The fact that Lana Del Rey wore that dumb fishnet mask lmao goodnight — spinch (@frayyfrayyy) October 3, 2020

Lana Del Rey wearing a net mask during the Covid-19 Pandemic because according to her: we were born to die pic.twitter.com/UGJIyim3JV — Aiia (@BEN__MOUSA) October 3, 2020

not lana del rey wearing a mesh mask. 😭 — vince | #OustDuterte (@postcardfromph) October 3, 2020

@LanaDelRey girl, what the fuck just wear a normal mask. Seriously, what the shit. — Maciung™🍒 (@maciung) October 3, 2020

@LanaDelRey I love you bby but covid is real please wear a fucking mask you’re making it so fucking hard to love you — hi, it’s beth (@bethwnn) October 3, 2020

can we talk about the mask that Lana Del Rey wore yesterday ? 👁👄👁 — sarah / folklore (@imanoldcardigan) October 3, 2020

WHATS HAPPENING I JUST WOKE UP, DECIDED TO CHECK TWT AND BOOM- LANA DEL REY WORN A FUCKING WEB MASK FOR AN EVENT BITCH ARE U FOR REAL UERFBEURBFUERFB — 𝚟𝚎𝚕𝚟𝚎𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 IS WATCHING HQ (@ahhhshiittt) October 3, 2020

I’m so disappointed in lana del rey… her mask is really cute for the cover of a magazine but she can’t go out in something that doesn’t protect the people around her. if a mask is mandatory please wear an actual one, esp if you have influence — Tess (@prettyforlana) October 3, 2020

Lana Del Rey needs to be careful not to let people think that wearing a net for a mask is ok. Masks need to have a protective layer to prevent the spread of droplets. #wearamask — RandomISH (@RandomISHRandom) October 3, 2020

