Lana Del Rey sparks major backlash after wearing mesh face mask to a public event

The fabric is made of closely spaced holes

Sophie Clarke
Lana Del Rey has sparked major backlash after wearing a mesh face mask at a meet and greet.

The singer organised a surprise booking signing in LA on Friday, after recently releasing her new book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

Sharing a livestream from the event on Instagram, the 35-year-old wore a sparkly face covering made from mesh – a loosely woven or knitted fabric that has many closely spaced holes in it.

Following the event, people took to Twitter to criticise the star for her choice of face mask – with many saying that the covering was “non-protective” and “irresponsible”.

Los Angeles has seen 273K confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,626 deaths related to the virus.

One user wrote: “So sick of Lana being as talented as she is and so obviously ignorant in so many ways. If you want your mask to be a fashion statement, @LanaDelRey, look at Gaga.”

Another tweeted: “I get that #LanaDelRey is a diva and all, but we’re in the middle of a #pandemic crisis here. And the last thing you want to wear is some shiny ass mesh non-protective mask. WTF Lana? Plus #California got the most cases of #COVID19 not a smart move with the mask hun. #WearAMask.”

