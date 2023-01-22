Lana calls out Tanyel for stealing Ron in Love Island sneak peek

Get ready for another eventful episode of Love Island.

On tonight’s show, Lana pulls Tanyel for a chat – after she stole Ron from her during Friday night’s dramatic recoupling.

She says: “Obviously it’s not nice and you’re like my best mate in here, me and Ron have been happy and now you two are going to be coupled up so I feel like from now on me and you need to have a really transparent relationship.”

Lana then asks Tanyel: “You must be feeling it to have picked him in the first place?”

Tanyel explains: “I need to give it a chance the same way I would give anyone else a chance.”

Lana adds: “The only thing that would hurt me now is if things were going on behind my back, I’d just like to know.”

With Lana and Ron no longer an official coupling in the Villa, what will it mean for their budding romance now Tanyel is in the picture?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

