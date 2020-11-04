Lady Gaga’s father shares support for Donald Trump – after US President publicly dissed his daughter

The singer has been supporting Joe Biden in the presidential race

Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, has shared his support for Donald Trump – just hours after the US President publicly dissed his daughter.

Over the past few weeks, Gaga has been campaigning for Democratic candidate Joe Biden – and she even performed at his final rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Despite her very public support for Biden, Gaga’s father Joe called for Trump to be re-elected on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the 63-year-old wrote: “@realDonaldTrump 2020.”

In another tweet, the restaurant owner added: “You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political.”

Joe’s tweets, which have since been deleted, came just hours after President Trump dissed Lady Gaga at an event in Pennsylvania.

Referencing Gaga’s support for Joe Biden, Trump said: “He’s got Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga, I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories…”

The final message of Donald Trump’s campaign is Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/49aS4GC7y2 — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) November 2, 2020

Speaking at Joe Biden’s final rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night, Gaga asked women and men “with daughters, and sisters, and mothers” to vote against Donald Trump.

The singer described Trump as “a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies.”

She concluded: “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you.”