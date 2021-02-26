Lady Gaga’s dog walker ‘in stable condition’ after shooting incident

Ryan Fischer was attacked by two men who stole Gaga's beloved dogs

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is in a stable condition, after being shot in the chest on Wednesday night.

Ryan Fischer, who is a longtime friend of the singer, was walking her three French bulldogs in West Hollywood when he was attacked by two men.

Ryan was then shot by one of the assailants, as they got away with two of Gaga’s dogs – Koji and Gustav.

The men tried to take her third dog Miss Asia as well, but she managed to escape, and has since been recovered by police.

Ryan was subsequently rushed to the hospital, and PEOPLE magazine has confirmed he’s now in a stable condition.

Lady Gaga is said to be “devastated” over the incident, and her rep has confirmed she’s offering a $500,000 reward for information about her dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Asia (@missasiaxoxo)

Those with information have been asked to email [email protected]

The 34-year-old is currently in Italy filming a new movie, and it’s not yet known whether her dogs were specifically targeted.