Lady Gaga’s disastrous mishap on stage almost resulted in a show stop at Coachella

Lady Gaga has experienced a disastrous mishap during her second highly-anticipated performance at Coachella, almost resulting in a show stop during her headlining set.

On Friday night, the singer had just started her performance when her microphone suddenly malfunctioned.

This came at an extremely inconvenient time as she had been lifted high in the air in a structure designed to look like a giant dress, forcing her to wait to get a replacement mic.

After the first part of the set opened with her Bloody Mary, the 39-year-old showcased some new music from her latest album, MAYHEM.

However, energy from the crowd suddenly spiralled as her headset microphone, which blended in with her black bob, began to crackle.

Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – began to fix the mic and eventually got it back working but at times was interrupted by crackling and her voice was cut off.

The Born This Way singer handled the situation like a pro, of course, and continued to sing and dance despite only backing vocals being heard at times.

After disappearing into the skirt structure, she emerged again at the bottom as the skirt opened like curtains to reveal her.

She had ditched the headset microphone and was instead performing with a handheld mic that kept her from fully performing her dance routines – but she gave it as much as she could.

After Gaga’s show at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, last weekend, fans were branding it as “the best of all time.”

Some likened the spectacle to a “satanic ritual” while others branded it as “the best Coachella performance of all time.”

The set was divided into four acts and described by the pop star as an “opera house in the desert.”

Gaga also performed other hits such as Abracadabra, Judas, and Scheiße.

At one point during the set, the stage transformed into a chess board while she sang Poker Face, and saw Gaga and her dancers engage in a choreographed dance battle.

Fans took to X to praise the singer for her performance, and one person wrote: “oh lady gaga easily one of the best headliners in coachella history.”

Another added: “I have no words. All I can say is this Lady Gaga set might be the greatest coachella set of all time.”

“Satanic rituals, fighting doppelgangers, chess queen dance battles, zombies, unsettling crutch walks… It’s a Lady Gaga opera at Coachella. Our girl is back.”

“lady gaga best coachella performance in HISTORY in my opinion so everyone else go home…”