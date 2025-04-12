Lady Gaga’s Coachella performance branded as ‘the best of all time’

Lady Gaga’s Coachella performance has been branded as “the best of all time” as the singer showcased an operatic-themed set.

Taking to the stage on Friday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, the pop star left the crowd mesmerised.

Gaga opened the show with her hit song Bloody Mary, while donning a dramatic red dress and stood in front of a backdrop featuring gargoyles and angels.

Some fans have likened this spectacle as a “satanic ritual” while others have branded this as “the best Coachella performance of all time.”

The set was divided into four acts and described by the 39-year-old as an “opera house in the desert.”

Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – also performed other hits such as Abracadabra, Judas, and Scheiße.

At one point during the set, the stage transformed into a chess board while she sang Poker Face, and saw Gaga and her dancers engage in a choreographed dance battle.

Fans took to X to praise the singer for her performance, and one person wrote: “oh lady gaga easily one of the best headliners in coachella history.”

Another added: “I have no words. All I can say is this Lady Gaga set might be the greatest coachella set of all time.”

“Satanic rituals, fighting doppelgangers, chess queen dance battles, zombies, unsettling crutch walks… It’s a Lady Gaga opera at Coachella. Our girl is back.”

“lady gaga best coachella performance in HISTORY in my opinion so everyone else go home…”

