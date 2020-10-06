Home Top Story Lady Gaga leads this year’s MTV EMA nominations

Lady Gaga leads this year’s MTV EMA nominations

The awards ceremony will air next month

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Lady Gaga leads the nominations for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

The songstress was nominated in seven different categories – including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video.

The 2020 EMAs will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8th.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BlackPink, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Best New

Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BlackPink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Yungblud

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR