Lady Gaga leads the star-studded line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

The singer will join Ryan Tubridy from London to chat about her new movie ‘House of Gucci’ in a role she took so seriously she lived as her character, Patrizia Reggiani, for a year and a half during filming both on and off-camera.

The Oscar winner will also chat about her own experience with bullying and her friendship with fellow musician Tony Bennett.

Ryan said: “Lady Gaga is a pop-cultural phenomenon, whatever she turns her hand to seems to shine from the Grammys to her Oscar, she is a fascinating mega-star. I cannot wait to talk to her.”

Boyzone sensation Ronan Keating will also be on the show to chat about his new album ‘Songs from Home’ and why coming back to Ireland after lockdown was an emotional experience.

The singer will also be joined by his wife Storm for a very special performance.

Former President Mary McAleese will be in studio to discuss her new documentary ‘With God on our Side’ and why she believes a united Ireland is coming.

As Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close this weekend, Ryan will be joined by soccer analysts Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady as they give their verdict on Stephen Kenny’s tenure so far and they will also discuss their memories of Dalymount Park as the ground is set to close next year for redevelopment.

100 years after the signing of The Anglo-Irish Treaty, Orlaith McBride brings a treasure trove of priceless items from The National Archives into The Late Late studio.

Plus, Irish singer/ songwriter Glen Hansard will be performing ‘Gold’ from the movie ‘Once’ on the night.

The Late Late Show, airs on RTÉ One this Friday, November 12th at 9:35pm.