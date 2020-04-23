Lady Gaga confirms incredible guest stars on her upcoming album

The singer has released the tracklist for her sixth studio album

Lady Gaga has confirmed the incredible guest stars that will feature on her upcoming album Chromatica.

The singer postponed the release of her sixth studio album last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 34-year-old told fans what they can expect from her upcoming record by releasing the complete tracklist for the album on social media.

Chromatica boasts 16 original songs, and will feature vocals from Elton John, Ariana Grande, and popular K-pop group Blackpink.

Gaga made the announcement after a leaked version of Chromatica’s tracklist started circulating online – after it was accidentally released on Target.com.

The songstress was supposed to release Chromatica worldwide on April 10, but decided to postpone the release date until further notice.

Announcing the news on social media, Gaga told fans: “I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

“I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure ids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

Gaga also told fans that she was planning to perform a surprise set at Coachella this year to coincide with Chromatica’s release, but the festival has been postponed until October.

