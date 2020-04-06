Lady Gaga announces Coronavirus fundraiser gig – with Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chris Martin and more

The special event will air on RTE

Musicians from all over the world are coming together for a special gig – to raise much-needed funds for the Coronavirus crisis.

Lady Gaga announced the news on Monday, and revealed some of the lineup, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, John Legend, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli and more.

The concert will take place on April 18th, with funds raised going directly to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The special performances will take place virtually and will be streamed worldwide.

The gig will be hosted by chat show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. RTE will get to air the special concert.

Other stars contributing to the momentous event include Keith Urban, Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham and Kerry Washington.