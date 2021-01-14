The President-elect will begin his four-year term as US President on January 20

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez set to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are set to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On January 20, the US President-elect will be sworn-in on the steps of the Capitol, as he begins his four-year term as the 46th President of the United States of America.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Thursday that Lady Gaga and J-Lo will be headlining the event, with Gaga set to sing the national anthem.

The award winning singer is a long-time supporter of Biden, and has been extremely vocal throughout this election season.

The 34-year-old showed her support during the election season by joining Biden on his campaign trail, and filmed a campaign video for him back in November.

Jennifer Lopez also endorsed Biden, and took part in a virtual chat with the 78-year-old during his campaign.

The 90-minute televised inauguration, entitled ‘Celebrating America’, will be hosted by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

The programme will also feature appearances from celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons.

After the recent protests in the Capitol last week, which saw supporters of Donald Trump break into the building, the US Secret Service will take over the security on the day to ensure safety.

Following a brutal race against President Donald Trump, Biden won over 270 electoral college votes, clearing his path to the White House.

The Democratic candidate received the most votes in U.S. history, alongside his Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.