Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release their much-anticipated single ‘Rain On Me’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released their much-anticipated single, Rain On Me.

The upbeat track will appear on Lady Gaga’s upcoming Chromatica album, which drops on May 29th.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their collaboration, Gaga said the duo bonded over their past experiences, and the “pain” they had both been through.

“Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful,” Gaga said.

She explained: “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number.'”

“And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

“And eventually she called me on my s**t. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.”

After releasing ‘Rain On Me’ early this morning, Ariana tweeted: “one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me.”

“she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf**kinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman!” she added.

