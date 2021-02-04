Kylie Minogue’s engagement to Paul Solomons ‘confirmed’ by his stepmother

Kylie Minogue’s engagement to Paul Solomons has been “confirmed” by his stepmother.

In an interview with Elle UK , Billie Piper referred to Paul as Kylie’s “fiancé”, sparking speculation that he popped the question.

Paul’s stepmother Gloria has since told the MailOnline: “She’s very nice I’m thrilled they’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

She added: “I’m sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I’ve been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more.”

A rep for Kylie later told The Mirror that the reports were “not true”, and that the couple “are happy as they are”.

The Australian singer confirmed her romance with the creative director of British GQ back in 2018, shortly after her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse ended.

Gushing over her romance to People magazine last year, Kylie said: “In a nutshell, he’s a great guy. He’s so caring and supportive.”

“He has a wicked sense of humour, he has his own life and his own career going on. So we meet in the middle somewhere.”

“And yeah, it’s just . . . it’s good — and there’s a lot to be said for that.”

Goss.ie has contacted Kylie’s rep for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Solomons (@paulsolomonsgq)