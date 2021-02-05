Kylie Minogue responds to claims she’s engaged to Paul Solomons

The couple have been dating for almost three years

Kylie Minogue has been forced to deny claims she’s engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons.

Rumours started circulating this week, after Billie Piper referred to Paul as Kylie’s fiancé during an interview with Elle UK.

Hours later, Paul’s step-mother Gloria Solomon seemed to confirm the news to MailOnline.

She told them: “She’s very nice, I’m thrilled they’re engaged. It’s very exciting. But, I’m sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I’ve been told not to.”

“I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more,” Gloria added.

Despite Gloria’s statement, Kylie’s team have denied reports that she’s engaged.

A spokeswoman for 52-year-old has said: “It’s not true. They are happy as they are.”

The singer has been dating Paul, 46, for almost three years – after being introduced by mutual friends.

Kylie confirmed her romance with the creative director of British GQ back in 2018, shortly after her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse ended.