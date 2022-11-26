Kylie Minogue ‘in talks’ for multi-million Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue is reportedly in talks for a £100 million Las Vegas residency.

According to The UK Sun, the Australian singer visited potential venues back in May.

The outlet reported that Planet Hollywood and Caesar’s Palace are said to have made offers.

A source told the publication: “While Kylie may not have a huge profile Stateside, she is an absolutely massive draw for the Brits.”

“She has a cult gay following especially, and it’s felt she will easily draw in the pink pound.”

“Kylie visited a few venues in the summer, and numerous meetings have since been held.

“It’s a no brainer for Kylie – easy money, and no touring. Everyone involved is hugely excited about the prospect.”

Kylie would be following in the footsteps of Adele, who debuted her Las Vegas show last week.

The Tottenham native is said to be earning approximately £750,000 per show.

Other stars to have completed a Las Vegas residency in recent years include Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.