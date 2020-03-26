Kylie Jenner’s doctor brands the star an ‘angel’ – after she donates $1m to buy hospital equipment

The reality star has made a large donation to LA area hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kylie Jenner’s doctor brands the star an ‘angel’ – after she donates...

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to hospitals in Los Angeles, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old, who was declared the world’s youngest self-made billionaire last year, made the donation so hospitals can buy necessary equipment and protective gear.

Thaïs Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie’s daughter Stormi back in 2018, revealed the reality star’s generous donation on Instagram.

She wrote: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi (@drthaisaliabadi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” she continued.

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.”

The OB-GYN specialist, who works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA, added: “From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️You are my hero.”

“This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….”

Responding to Dr Aliabadi’s post, Kylie commented: “i love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth.”

Healthcare workers around the world have asked for help in obtaining and purchasing personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, as many hospitals are running low on vital supplies.

Just yesterday, Irish MMA star Conor McGregor pledged to donate $1 million to buy protective equipment for hospitals in the Leinster area.