Kylie Jenner ‘very happy’ with Travis Scott as they spend ‘quality time together’

The couple are currently enjoying a trip to Houston with their daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is reportedly “very happy” with Travis Scott as they spend “quality time together”.

The reality star and the rapper dated from 2017 until 2019, and share a daughter named Stormi together, who turned 3 in February.

Amid rumours the couple have rekindled their romance, Kylie has been sharing sweet videos and photos from her trip to Houston with Stormi and Travis.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: “Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together. They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great.”

“They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation. They love each other.”

“Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It’s all benefitting her,” the insider added.

It comes after Kylie shut down claims she’s in an open relationship with Travis.

Last month, TMZ reported that the former couple were back together, but claimed they were “free to date other people”.

Taking to Twitter to deny the report, Kylie wrote: “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too