Kylie Jenner to make acting debut in movie about Charli XCX

Kylie Jenner is set to make her acting debut in an A24 film about Charli XCX.

The reality star’s casting was confirmed on Thursday night, as the British singer shared a teaser for the movie, titled The Moment, on Instagram.

The teaser reveals the film is “written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes” and “based on an original idea by Charli XCX.”

It then goes on to confirm the star-studded cast, which will be lead by Charli herself.

Alongside Charli and Kylie, the cast also includes Rachel Sennott, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and AG Cook.

AG Cook, who produced Charli XCX’s Brat album, has also written music for the film.

The film is set to follow a rising pop star as she navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena-tour debut.

In a separate social media post, the film’s director Aidan Zamiri confirmed the movie was written “about Charli”.

The singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has been dipping her toe into the acting world this year.

The starlet, who recently married The 1975 drummer George Daniel, secured roles in Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.