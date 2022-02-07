It looks like Kylie Jenner subtly revealed her baby’s due date months ago.

The 24-year-old gave birth to a baby boy on February 2nd, 2022.

During her 73-question-based interview with Vogue last September, the reality star wore a short gold necklace that read “222.”

Announcing the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, Kylie shared a black-and-white photo of her baby boy’s hand to Instagram on Sunday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post: “💙 2/2/22.”

Although she has not yet revealed her newborn’s name, fans are convinced they’ve figured it out themselves.

A host of Kylie’s family members and friends made reference to an angel while congratulating her on the birth of her son, and fans think it’s because the baby is called ‘Angel’.

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian commented: “👼🏽💙”, while her mom Kris Jenner wrote: “Angel Pie.”

The reality star’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou commented: “angel baby ❤️”, and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote: “Can’t wait to meet the little angel👼🏻”

Fans also spotted references to the name ‘Angel’ at Kylie’s lavish baby shower last month, including the words ‘Angel Baby’ cross-stitched into a piece of fabric at the party.

Shortly after she announced her pregnancy in September, Kylie also posted a photo of herself in an all-white outfit, and captioned the post with an angel emoji.

Kylie and Travis are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.