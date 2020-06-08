Kylie Jenner spotted partying with pals until 1.30am – ignoring social distancing guidelines

The multi-millionaire had a nightclub opened just for her and her friends

Kylie Jenner has been spotted partying until 1.30am, after a nightclub in LA was allegedly opened just for her and her pals to enjoy.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed ignoring social distancing guidelines, as she linked arms with a pal and didn’t wear a mask. MailOnline has all the pictures.

It comes as Californians are still being urged to stay home, except for essential jobs or essential journeys.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner emerges from lockdown to party the night away at VIP CLUB until 1am https://t.co/yoVCNf1vA6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 8, 2020

The beauty mogul was spotted on a night out with sister Kendall Jenner’s close friend Fai Khadra.

The pair were snapped arriving at hot Bootsy Bellows, with reports that the club was just opened for them to enjoy.

The popular venue, which is owned by actor David Arquette, had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It comes just one day after Kyle’s sister Kourtney was seen heading into Malibu restaurant Nobu with ex Scott Disck and their three children – opting to also not wear masks, and were seen hugging friends outside.

Kylie has previously been slammed for breaking social distancing rules, after she was seen hanging out with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Stassie seemed to visiting the reality star on and off during LA lockdown.

Before that, Kylie had at home with Stormi and her baby daddy Travis Scott, with rumours that the pair have rekindled their romance.